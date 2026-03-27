Megan Thee Stallion says she brings 'new type of sass, a new type of energy, my own personality' to Broadway

Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)

Megan Thee Stallion is officially on Broadway, and she tells Billboard she still "can't believe it."

"When I got the opportunity to do it. I was like, 'Hell yes,'" she says of joining Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Zidler. "This is not like a regular Megan Thee Stallion concert. This is Zidler. This is not even me, but the hotties get to come."

She encourages her fans to dress up for the show, noting she "met the 'hottie version' of Moulin Rouge fans — they call it 'fan fan fans' — and they're on their s*** up there."

"So the hotties need to come up there ready to see a Broadway show, babe, this is different," Meg explains. "We’re coming up here, we’re gonna act right, and we’re gonna be dressed the part."

Meg is the first woman to play Zidler, bringing a fresh take to the character. "I feel like I’m gonna be able to bring a new type of sass, a new type of energy, my own personality," she says. "I feel like I’m gonna make Zidler be 'Zi-leisha.' She’s gonna be funny."

She also plans to add a "little Megan Thee Stallion spice" to the "already amazing" songs in the musical.

Beyond Broadway, Meg confirmed her next album will be Act III, which will "wrap up this saga of acts that I've been doing."

"On this album, I’m doing definitely what I want to do — as I always do — but I’m also gonna do something a little different. I don’t want to say too much, but ... maybe we could call it introducing another alter ego," she teases.

She says the project will be coming out sometime in 2026.

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