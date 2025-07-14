Megan Thee Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson are dating: Source

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are officially an item!

The Grammy-winning rapper is dating the Dallas Mavericks guard, a source confirmed to Good Morning America on Sunday.

The confirmation comes after Thompson shared photos on Instagram Saturday featuring Megan, including one of the two kissing and another of them holding hands.

"Sweet Bells son," he captioned the post.

Earlier in the week, fans first noticed Thompson in the background of a photo Megan posted to Instagram on July 9, sparking speculation about the pair's relationship.

Megan was last publicly linked to Chicago Bulls player Torrey Craig after she accidentally posted -- then deleted -- a TikTok of the two doing a couple's challenge in August 2023, according to People.

Prior to that, she dated rapper Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine, a relationship she confirmed during an Instagram Live in February 2021, the outlet reported.

Thompson, who spent 13 seasons with the Golden State Warriors, signed a three-year, $50 million contract with the Mavericks in July 2024 as part of the NBA's first-ever six-team trade.

Meanwhile, Megan wrapped her first headlining concert tour last year, the Hot Girl Summer Tour, which spanned 36 shows across North America and Europe and concluded in September 2024.

When announcing the tour on GMA earlier that year, Megan opened up about overcoming a difficult period in her life, saying, "Music just seemed so negative… I just wasn't in a good space mentally … and it just all felt like, 'I'm tired of this, tired of fighting.' But I had to tell myself I don't want to give up."

She also added at the time that writing and performing helped her heal, calling the creative process "like therapy" and "a real diary entry."

ABC News has reached out to representatives of Megan and Thompson for comment.

