Megan Thee Stallion to make Broadway debut in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'

Megan Thee Stallion is seen arriving to the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on October 21, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Watch out, Broadway! Megan Thee Stallion is set to make her debut. She's joined the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, becoming the first female-identifying person to take on the role of Zidler, impresario of the Moulin Rouge nightclub.

Meg will flex her acting skills at New York City's Al Hirschfeld Theatre for eight weeks, starting March 24 and ending May 17. The musical will end its Broadway run on July 26.

"Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honor," Megan said in a statement. "I've always believed in pushing myself creatively and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I'm excited to embrace. Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation and storytelling, but I'm up for the challenge and can't wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me."

"Welcoming Megan Thee Stallion into the Moulin Rouge! The Musical community is a thrilling moment for us," adds producer Carmen Pavlovic. "This historic casting is a major part of our closing celebrations: our farewell gift to Broadway audiences and one of our biggest announcements in the history of Moulin Rouge! The Musical."

News of Meg's Broadway debut arrives after she teased a collaboration with Juvenile on her socials. Alongside a clip of her lip-synching and dancing to her verse on a new version of Juvie's "B.B.B.," she wrote, "BBB ft ME @juviethegreat. when you gonna drop it." He responded, "Friday."

