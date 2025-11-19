Megan Thee Stallion expected to testify against blogger in federal defamation trial

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2024 Planned Parenthood Of Greater New York Gala, April 16, 2024, in New York. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is expected to take the witness stand at a federal courthouse in Miami in connection with a defamation lawsuit that she filed in October 2024 against Milagro Cooper, a social media commentator and blogger known as Milagro Gramz.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, alleges in the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Florida, that Cooper participated in a targeted and coordinated social media campaign to harass, intimidate and defame Pete, in concert with rapper Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting and injuring Pete in a July 2020 incident.

Lanez, birth name Daystar Peterson, is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit but was asked to give a deposition ahead of the trial. ABC News has reached out to his attorneys, but requests for comment were not returned.

The complaint, which was reviewed by ABC News, accuses Cooper of defamation, promoting an altered sexual depiction of Pete, cyberstalking and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Cooper denied wrongdoing in legal documents responding to the lawsuit. ABC News reached out to Cooper's attorneys, but requests for comment were not returned.

In a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, Cooper's attorneys argued that "multiple allegations of 'defamation' are an overreach" and alleged that some statements made by Cooper are "substantially true," while others are "clearly opinion and/or rhetorical hyperbole and therefore not actionable as a matter of law."

The complaint argues that Cooper conspired with Peterson to "punish" Pete for testifying in Peterson's trial where she named him as her shooter.

Peterson, who chose not to take the witness stand during the 2022 trial, pleaded not guilty, and his defense attorneys argued during the trial that he was not the shooter.

Peterson was sentenced to 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole on Aug. 8, 2023. His legal team appealed his conviction, but it was upheld on Nov. 12 by a federal court in Los Angeles.

Court records show that Peterson and his attorney were held in contempt of court by a magistrate judge earlier this week for failing to answer questions during a deposition related to Pete's lawsuit against Cooper. Peterson was ordered to pay a $20,000 fine.

ABC News reached out to Peterson's attorney Crystal Morgan for comment.

In her lawsuit against Cooper, Pete is seeking an unspecified amount in "compensatory damages, punitive damages, statutory damages, attorney's fees, costs, interest, and all other damages as are just and proper as well as declaratory judgment to remedy Defendant's unlawful behavior."

