Megan Thee Stallion claims bots, 'paid people' are behind 'Lover Girl' hate

Megan Thee Stallion performs at Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025, in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Megan Thee Stallion believes bots are behind the negative comments she receives on social media. She shared her theory in a recent livestream while discussing the criticism for her new single, "Lover Girl."

“I feel like y'all get so easily riled up and easily discouraged when y'all know people get paid to talk crazy about me. Like, don't it seem a little weird like how overwhelming a lot of Megan Thee Stallion hate seem? Like, it don't seem right, do it?” Megan asked.

"It's not, because people are getting paid to do this. These are bots, these are paid people," she continued, noting some of the accounts are men who have "been tweeting about sports for eight years." "Now all of a sudden, he just hate Megan Thee Stallion. These people are getting paid to do this. Stop listening to them. B****, they time up.”

Meg's comments follow the Friday release of "Lover Girl," which finds her boasting about the treatment she's receiving from a new partner. She's currently dating NBA star Klay Thompson.

