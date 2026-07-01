Megan Thee Stallion announces Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum

Megan Thee Stallion walks the runway at Hot Girl Summer by Megan Thee Stallion during Paraiso Miami Swim Week at The Paraiso Tent on May 29, 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Hot Girl Summer)

From music to swimwear to Popeyes to Broadway and now the fragrance industry. Megan Thee Stallion has expanded her Hot Girl Summer brand to include a new perfume. The floral scent, called Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum, is a limited-edition product and has key notes of coconut milk, orchid and vetiver, according to Ulta.

"Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum invites all the hotties and fragrance lovers to step into the season with confidence—and leave a lasting impression wherever they go," reads the advertisement on Ulta.com. It will be available online on July 5 and in stores beginning July 11.

The fragrance release will come just days after Meg's return to Love Island season 8, where she met this year's contestants and hosted a few boys versus girls challenges. She also gave them a few pieces from her latest swim line.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.