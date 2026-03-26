Megan Thee ... Rockstar? Rapper teams up with Nickelback to bring back Cheetos pickle flavor

Megan Thee Stallion stars alongside rockers Nickelback in a new commercial for Cheetos advertising the return of its Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle flavor.

The video begins with Meg on a video set demanding the return of the limited-edition flavor by telling a crew member, "I gotta have pickle back." However, the crew member mishears her as requesting Nickelback and calls up the group.

"A duet, with Meg?" a confused Chad Kroeger asks. "You're sure Megan said Nickelback?"

"We've done weirder," guitarist Ryan Peake says.

Cut to Meg rapping verses to a Cheetos-themed parody of Nickelback's "How You Remind Me." Together, they also break into Cheetos HQ to free bags of Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle from a vault and speed away in a semitruck, leaving havoc and property damage in their wake.

“It was only right for the Hot Girl Coach to team up with Cheetos® to bring back the iconic, Flamin’ Hot® Dill Pickle flavor," Meg says in a statement. "Everyone knows I love to stuff pickles with Cheetos Flamin’ Hot, so it’s really special to now be part of the campaign to relaunch one of my favorite combinations.”

Meg, who previously collaborated with rockstars Spiritbox, recently made her Broadway debut as Zindler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. She'll take on the role for eight weeks, ending on May 17.

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