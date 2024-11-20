'Meet Me Next Christmas' spends second week as top-10 Netflix film

Meet Me Next Christmas, the Netflix film starring Devale Ellis and Christina Milian, remains in the streaming platform's top 10 films for a second week. After debuting atop the list the week of Nov. 4-Nov. 10, the movie now sits in the #2 spot, following Hot Frosty.

The film follows Christina's Layla as she attempts to secure last-minute tickets to the sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve concert, where she hopes fate will reconnect her with James (Kofi Siriboe), a man she'd met with at the airport a year prior. She reaches out to a ticket concierge for assistance and is paired with Teddy, whose job depends on getting Layla her ticket. After all the running around and quality time together, the two eventually fall in love with each other.

Devale tells ABC Audio that the story's a testament to the fact that "love cannot be defined by the things you do or a time you put on it."

"When you watch Teddy and Layla chase for these tickets, they're defining her love or her love story by whether or not she will get the ticket," he says. "Through the middle of the movie, we realize that the journey of finding this ticket is way more important than actually finding the ticket."

He compares that journey to the journey of life, noting, "Life is about the journey, not the destination."

"It's so cliche, but it's a fact. And if you learn to respect and enjoy the journey, you can respect and enjoy life," he continues. "If you only care about the destination, the minute you get there, then the destination has moved, then you got to get somewhere else."

"Destination is fleeting," Devale adds. "The journey will always be there."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.