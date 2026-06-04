Mayor Zohran Mamdani responds to A$AP Rocky's comment about running for NYC mayor

A$AP Rocky attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has responded to A$AP Rocky's bid for his job.

After being asked at the Met Gala if he'd be down to rap battle Mamdani, Rocky addressed the topic again with Vibe, saying he plans to run for mayor and is down to challenge Mamdani.

“Mamdani ain’t f****** with me,” Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, said. “Listen, I’m already coming for his spot, ’cause I’m about to be Mayor Mayers in like four years. ... If he wanna battle we can do that, if he wanna have a little debate, we can do that, too.”

“I’m here to do something, humanitarian work for the city that I’m from," he said "All bulls*** aside ... I’m really gonna run for mayor. Watch this s***."

Mamdani's deputy press secretary, Jeremy M. Edwards, tells Billboard that "Mayor Mamdani is well aware that he would lose a rap battle to Lord Flacko."

He adds the mayor would rather find a way to collaborate for the benefit of New Yorkers.

“The Mayor welcomes any opportunity to collaborate with his fellow Knicks fan to make NYC more affordable so every New Yorker can always strive and prosper,” Edwards continued, a nod to the meaning behind Rocky's A$AP synonym.

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