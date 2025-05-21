Maxwell announces third Urban Hang Suite Cruise feat. Lucky Daye, The Isley Brothers and more

Courtesy of Maxwell
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Maxwell is already setting up for Valentine's Day 2026 with the announcement of his third annual Urban Hang Suite Cruise. Set for Feb. 7 to Feb. 12, the five-day cruise will set sail from Miami, stopping in Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas and then its final destination, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. Maxwell will take the stage twice, with special performances from The Isley Brothers, Lucky Daye, Kelly Price, PJ Morton, Elle Varner, Kem, Tweet and a comedy set by Joyelle Nichole Johnson.

Maxwell's 2026 cruise is a step up from last year's sold-out cruise, upgrading from the Norwegian Pearl to the Norwegian Joy, a newer and larger ship with more amenities and attractions.

It will follow the 2025 edition of Maxwell's Serenade Tour, as well as his limited run of shows titled The Silent Serenade Ensemble. Tickets for the Urban Hang Suite Cruise on currently on sale.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!