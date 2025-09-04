Master P hopes to recruit Lil Wayne, J. Cole and more as entertainment for UNO basketball games

Master P performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Master P has embarked on a new journey as the president of basketball operations and assistant coach at the University of New Orleans, and he's already thought of ways to bring music into his new gig. In an interview with TMZ Sports, he shared he's reached out to Lil Wayne and named a few of the other artists he has in mind as in-game entertainment.

"I'm bringing some huge talent, but I reached out to Lil Wayne's management team, so we're gonna see how that goes," P said. "But if it doesn't work out [for the first game on Nov. 8], we've got 11 more home games which we can bring him in."

He also shared that he has plans to hit up J. Cole, NBA YoungBoy and Boosie, adding there are "a lot of locals from New Orleans and Baton Rouge and Louisiana that we can hit up first."

Most important to P, however, is the impact he hopes the role will allow him to have on the lives of the student athletes.

"My coach saved my life and helped change my life and I said I want to pay that back forward and help the next generation, help the kids where I grew up at to find the next P, find the next other successful person that comes from poverty, to let them know that you can make it, we believe in you," Master P said.

"It's all about education and the next generation," he continued. "I feel like if I could start reaching middle school students and preparing them to go to college, then they'll further their education and crime will go down, poverty will go down and we'll be able to create these diamonds in the rough. They always say a diamond is dirty till you clean it up."

