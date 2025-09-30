Mass Appeal partners with Marvel for limited-edition comic book series honoring NY hip-hop legends

Nas performs during 2025 Essence Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Nas and DJ PremierGhostface Killah, Mobb Deep and Slick Rick are among the rappers who will be featured in a limited-edition comic book series titled Legend Has It...

Nas' media company Mass Appeal teamed with Marvel for the idea, tapping Brandon Thomas as author and Sanford Greene for the illustration.

“Working with Marvel on this comic is a celebration of Hip Hop and its legacy,” Nas said in a statement, as per Billboard. “There’s a story we tell through our music, and watching that energy come to life in these pages is a tribute to the culture that shaped us and continues to inspire generations.”

Legend Has It... will debut and be available for sale Oct. 10 at New York Comic Con. It will also tell the stories of Raekwon, Big L and De La Soul.

News of the Legend Has It... comic book arrives months after the announcement of a homonymous album featuring the same seven rappers in the comic. Each of these artists will have a new project out by the end of 2025.

