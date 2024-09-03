Mase addresses recent weight loss

Mase is sharing details about his drastic weight loss transformation. During the premiere of his podcast's fifth season, he put to rest rumors that he'd taken Ozempic, revealing that his 70-pound weight loss was simply the result of a diet change.

"I signed up with this coach named Ricky Moore, that's a professional bodybuilder, and he just put me on the alkaline diet," Mase explained. "I'm only eating fruit, vegetables, and water for now."

He also surprised fans with a freestyle over Common and Kanye West's 2005 hit song, "The Corner."

“Got no big homies, we know who runs who/ Hottest n**** ever from the 212,” he rapped on the show. “N***** don’t really know me, they just know that I’m movin’/ And I handle my business like the Soviet Union.”

Mase, famous for songs including "What You Want" and "Lookin' At Me," retired from the rap game years ago. When reflecting on the decision in a previous episode of the podcast, he said he made the right choice.

"Everything now that we see playing out was all the things I escaped. The car, the Shyne, the Loon, Puff Daddy... the Craig Mack, the Biggie Smalls. So even though I made those decisions and it cost me money, that's why I got with Killer [Cam'ron] and they gave me the money back. I didn't lose no money. Destiny."

