Mary J. Blige expresses 'Gratitude' for fans on new album

Mary J. Blige's 15th studio album is out, and it's one in which she expresses gratitude for her fans.

Gratitude features fellow New York natives Fabolous, Jadakiss, Fat Joe and A$AP Ferg.

"There are not enough words that can express my gratitude," Mary wrote on Instagram Friday. In celebration of the album's release, she released a new single, "Here I Am," giving fans a taste of what's on the project.

The video and album are now available on YouTube and digital platforms, respectively.

Mary will continue to thank fans for their support on her The For My Fans Tour, kicking of Jan. 30 in Greensboro, North Carolina. She'll then make her way to 27 cities across North America, wrapping up April 14 in Boston. Ne-Yo and Mario will join her as special guests.

