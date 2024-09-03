Marques Houston on the highs and lows that inspired new album, 'The Best Worst Year Ever'

Marques Houston has released his new album, The Best Worst Year Ever, in which he explores a period of his life where he experienced some of the highest highs and lowest lows.



In a new interview with People, he says of the transformative year, "I experienced death. I experienced a lot of pain. But then [there was] so much going on that was so good at the same time."



He says he dealt with the grief over the death of his manager's mother, who was also like a mother to him, but his own home life with his wife, Miya, and two children, 2-year-old Zara and 9-month-old Greyson, brought him immense joy.



"My wife, she's such an incredible person," he says. "She keeps me levelheaded. She keeps my ego in check. My two kids, they're just the best two things I've ever seen or witnessed in my life."



One of the songs on the album, "Tired of Hollywood," touches on finding that fulfillment within his family.



"I'm speaking my truth on how I feel like I've been treated as an artist and the things that I've done throughout my career. I've been called underrated more than I've been called successful," he tells People. "I'm just tired of it all. Now as a man, I don't need it either. I'm happy where I'm at, I'm financially stable, I have a great family and I don't need it. That song really speaks volumes to me as a person and as an artist."



In addition to the album, Marques has a two-part documentary on his career called The World of Marques Houston coming to TUBI this September.

