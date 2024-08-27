Mariah Carey's sister was in hospice care before death, says friend

On Aug. 26, Mariah Carey confirmed that her mother, Patricia, and her sister, Alison, had died on the same day, but didn't give any further details. Now we're learning more about Alison's death.

In recent years, Alison, 63, had been living in Greene County, New York, and her friend David Baker told the local paper, The Albany Times-Union, that she died of causes related to "organ function." Baker said she had been in hospice care.

“We knew it was coming,” Baker told the paper. “There were signs that she couldn’t go any further.” Baker also said that prior to Alison's passing, her children were able to spend time with her, and it was the first time some of them had seen her in years. "She was thrilled to see them," Baker told the paper.

In 2015, the paper reports, Alison was struck in the head with a baseball bat during a home invasion on Long Island, which resulted in a brain injury and short-term memory loss. She also struggled with homelessness and substance abuse over the years, the paper says.

In 2020, Alison campaigned to have her Social Security benefits restored after they were mistakenly cut to $30 per month from just under $800. She finally got her benefits restored in 2021, thanks to help from Sen. Chuck Schumer's office.

As previously reported, also in 2021, Alison sued Mariah for $1.25 million for defamation, after Mariah claimed in her memoir that when they were young Alison drugged her, gave her third-degree burns and "pimped her out."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.