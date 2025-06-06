Mariah Carey releases new single 'Type Dangerous,' confirms 16th album is coming

Mariah Carey is officially back.

The singer has just released the new single she's been teasing online for several days -- "Type Dangerous" -- and it is indeed the lead single off her 16th studio album, which she also teased. The song samples the hip hop classic "Eric B Is President" by Eric B. & Rakim.

In a statement, Mariah says, "I'm so excited to finally be releasing 'Type Dangerous' into the world! I've been locked up in the studio for quite some time working my behind off on new music, and I’m thrilled for the unveiling of it to my fans, starting with 'Type Dangerous!'"

The song begins with Mariah saying, "To show my appreciation for your support, thank you DJs," which echoes what a female voice says in the beginning of the Eric B. & Rakim song. As she says that, you hear the sampled words "Make 'em clap to this" from the intro of that song.

On the sassy track, Mariah refers to aspects of her life. "Taking off my coat, clearing my throat/ Certified diamonds like the songs I wrote," she says in one line.

In another, she croons, "Fresh outta Sing Sing, nah, I'm just playin'/ That was just a castle and an evil king." That's a reference to her former husband Tommy Mottola and the huge home they shared, which she jokingly called "Sing Sing" after the prison in New York State.

A video for the song will arrive soon, directed by Joseph Kahn, who was behind the camera for her hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" video.

Mariah will accept the BET Ultimate Icon Award on Monday, June 9, and on June 15, she'll headline Capital’s Summertime Ball at London's Wembley Stadium.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.