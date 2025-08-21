Mariah Carey to receive MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award

Mariah Carey will return to the MTV VMA stage for the first time in two decades to accept the show's Video Vanguard Award in September.

In winning the award, Mariah joins past honorees Katy Perry, Janet Jackson, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Madonna and Beyoncé. Mariah will perform a medley of her biggest hits at the show, which airs live from New York's UBS Arena Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and MTV.

Back in 1997, Mariah presented the Video Vanguard Award to LL COOL J; he's hosting the show this year. The last time she performed on the show, in 2005, she was celebrating the release of her album The Emancipation of Mimi, which just celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Mariah has performed on the VMAs several times over the years, including making her debut in 1991 and appearing with Whitney Houston in 1998. Some of Mariah's iconic videos include "Honey," "Heartbreaker," "Obsessed" and "Touch My Body."

Her new album, Here For It All, drops Sept. 26. The first single, "Type Dangerous," is up for best R&B at this year's ceremony.

As previously reported, Lady Gaga leads all nominees this year with 12 nods, thanks to her visuals for "Abracadabra" and her Bruno Mars collaboration "Die With a Smile.

