Makeup artist testifies during Sean Combs' trial, says she allegedly found Cassie with 'swollen eye,' 'busted lip'

This story may contain accounts and descriptions of actual or alleged events that some readers may find disturbing.

During Sean Combs' trial Thursday, makeup artist Mylah Morales testified that it was Grammy weekend 2010 when she returned to the Beverly Hills Hotel after a night out with Cassie Ventura.

According to her testimony, Morales fell asleep on the couch but “woke up to a little bit of commotion.” Morales told the court that Ventura walked in and headed into the bedroom and Combs entered a moment later.

“Where the f*** is she?” Morales testified an angry Combs asked.

Morales told the court that Combs walked into the bedroom and shut the door. Morales testified that she then heard “yelling and screaming” before Combs allegedly opened the bedroom door and stormed out of the suite.

“I was just frantic and I didn’t know what to do,” Morales testified. “She had a swollen eye and busted lip and knots on her head,” referring to Ventura.

Morales, who testified that she first met Ventura when she was 16 years old, told the court that she took Ventura to her house, where she stayed a few days to recover.

“My friend, who’s a doctor, a medical doctor, I asked him to come the next day to make sure she didn’t have a concussion,” Morales testified. Morales told the court that the doctor suggested Ventura be taken to the emergency room but “it was her wishes not to go to the ER.”

Asked why Morales did not insist that Ventura go, Morales replied, “We were very afraid.” She testified they were “afraid of Sean."

“I feared for my life,” Morales told the court.

Morales and Ventura never again spoke about the alleged incident at the Beverly Hills Hotel, according to Morales' testimony.

The general manager of the L’Ermitage Beverly Hills hotel also took the stand Thursday, showing the jury a reservations log with entries that indicated Combs had stayed at the hotel several times.

The log included several of the aliases that previous witnesses have testified Combs used, including Frank Black and Frank White.

The general hotel manager, Frederic Zemmour, said guest profiles include notes. Combs' guest profile note, which was shown to the jury, included the following: "Always spills candle wax on everything and uses excessive amounts of oil, place room out of order upon departure for deep cleaning."

The note also instructed reservation takers to authorize an extra $1,000 to cover room damages when Combs stayed at the hotel.

Housekeeping was instructed to put fruit and chocolate in Combs’ room and keep the thermostat at 75 degrees, according to Zemmour's testimony, and to spray air freshener outside any room in which Combs stayed.

Testimony concluded for the week with an agent from Homeland Security Investigations who conducted data extraction from three laptop computers that belonged to Ventura.

One of the laptops allegedly included a user profile for Frank Black, an alias used by Combs.

Court is now adjourned until Tuesday.

Tune in to Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy twice weekly for real-time updates on the trial.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.