Mac Miller estate releases 10th anniversary edition of 'GO:OD AM'

Mac Miller's estate is celebrating 10 years of his album GO:OD AM with the release of an anniversary edition.

GO:OD AM (10th Anniversary) features "Royal Flush" with Vinny Radio, "Cable Box" and "Carpe Diem" — three unheard songs recorded during studio sessions for the album. The songs, now available digitally and on a three-LP vinyl, are accompanied by new visuals directed by Danaé Gosset, who worked on the Balloonerism visuals, among other Mac projects.

Her new animated visual for "Rush Hour" is also out now, as are new visualizers for all of the original songs on GO:OD AM (10th Anniversary). Sam Salaban directed those, with some footage coming from Justin Boyd and Rex Arrow.

The estate is also commemorating the album's decade anniversary with some brand-new merch, now available on the Mac Miller website; fans can also celebrate by watching GO:OD AM (Time Flies, Try To Catch It) - A Short Film.

Mac passed away on Sept. 7, 2018, from an accidental drug overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol. He was 26 years old.

