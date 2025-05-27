Information to Help During Mental Health Awareness Month ... and All Year Long Resources for coping with Mental Health issues.

Statistics and Resources to Help You Cope

RESOURCES

NAMI (National Allianc on Mental Illness) NAMI Helpline.

NAMI Miami (National Alliance on Mental Health) - https://namimiami.org

NAMI Broward (National Alliance on Mental Health) - - https://namibroward.org

Mental Health America of Southeast Florida

Key Clubhouse of South Florida - http://www.keyclubhouse.org

A community of hope for adults living with Mental Illness, supporting recovery through work.

Executive Director, Debra Webb

A Thriving Mind organization.

Tell Robert Foundation for Mental Health Awareness

Co-Founders: David Fenstersheib and Stephanie Fenstersheib

Tell Robert Foundation Resource Page

Thriving Mind - one of 7 organizations statewide that funds local Mental Health support groups.

No insurance required. No documentation required.

MENTAL HEALTH fACTS

Stats - (courtesy of the Mental Health America organization)

21% of adults are dealing with a mental illness - equivalent to more than 50 million Americans.

55% of adults with mental illness receive no treatment - over 28 million Americans.

15% of Americans had a substance use disorder in the last year. 93.5% did not receive treatment.

11% of adults with a mental illness are uninsured.

4.8% of adults reported serious thoughts of suicide.

11% of adults who identified with two or more races reported serious thoughts of suicide.

16% of youth reported suffering at least one major depressive episode in the last year.

More than 2.7 million youth are experiencing severe major depression.

60% of youth with major depression do not receive mental health treatment.

1 in 10 youth with private insurance do not have coverage for mental or emotional health difficulties.

Stress causes both physical and emotional reactions in people, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Mental Health issues can range from situational Depression to Schizophrenia and Bi-Polar Disorder. Multiple resources are available to help people cope with the full range of Mental Health issues, from behavioral changes such as improved sleep habits, more exercise, yoga and meditation; to talk therapy to prescription medications. Speak with a doctor or therapist to determine what course of action is best for you.

If you don’t know who to call for help, start with 211 or 311.

They can provide referrals to a wide range of organizations that specialize in helping people suffering from Mental Health Issues.

If you are in immediate distress or are thinking about hurting yourself, call 9-8-8, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, or 1-800-273-TALK (8255) . You also can text the Crisis Text Line (HOME to 741741) or use the Lifeline Chat on the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website.

BE PART OF THE SOLUTION WITH THE BORN THIS WAY FOUNDATION

Born This Way Foundation, co-founded and led by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, supports the mental health of young people and works with them to build a kinder and braver world. We work to promote the mental health and wellness of youth by:

Making kindness cool

Validating the emotions of young people around the world

Eliminating the stigma around mental health

Channel Kindness is our digital platform that invites young people and youth advocates to put compassion into action in their own lives through community engagement and storytelling. Find and share stories of empathy, resilience, hope, and community at ChannelKindness.org.

More from Channel Kindness:

Instagram: @ChannelKindness

Twitter: @ChannelKindness

Facebook: @ChannelKindness

#BeKind21 calls on participants to practice an act of kindness each day for 21 days with the mission of building kinder, more connected communities that foster mental wellness. Individuals are invited to take the pledge and share their experience on social media using the hashtag #BeKind21. This year, we’re taking kindness to the next level (hint: beyond just 21 days). Stay tuned at bornthisway.foundation/bekind21.

Visit bornthisway.foundation/get-help-now to learn about more of our programs and to find resources for support.

ABOUT THE ‘BE THERE’ CERTIFICATE:

The Be There Certificate is a free, self-paced, interactive online mental health course, available in English, French, and Spanish, for young people and youth advocates that trains them to provide mental health support to their peers. Created by Jack.org in partnership with Born This Way Foundation.

The Be There Certificate is mental health education for all people: we’ve eliminated the barriers of cost and course availability, and created a comprehensive and high-quality educational resource built with young people in mind so that every generation can be equipped to support each other throughout their lives.

It provides a simple and actionable framework, teaching people how to recognize when someone might be struggling, understand their role in supporting that person, and learn how to connect them to the help they need and deserve. Note the 5 Golden Rules below:

Say what you see

what you see

Show you care

you care

Hear them out

them out

Know your role

your role

Connect to help

to help The certificate, which is awarded at the end of the course and takes approximately 90 minutes to complete, is signed by Cynthia Germanotta, President and Co-Founder of Born This Way Foundation and Jack.org‘s Founder, Eric Windeler.

Get started earning your ‘ Be There’ Certificate!

Be There certificate

FOLLOW THE BORN THIS WAY FOUNDATION:

Instagram: @BTWFoundation

Twitter: @BTWFoundation

Facebook: @bornthiswayfoundation

TikTok: BTWFoundation

