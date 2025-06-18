Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter VI' tops R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart

Young Money Records, Inc.
By Andrea Tuccillo

Lil Wayne may have been just shy of topping the all-genre Billboard 200 Albums chart with his Tha Carter VI album, but he's #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart this week.

Tha Carter VI marks his 11th #1 on the chart; his previous chart-topper was 2020's Funeral. Wayne becomes the eighth artist to log at least 11 number ones since the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart launched in 1965.

The album also marks his 10th #1 on the Top Rap Albums chart. Meanwhile, 17 songs from the album make the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. “Hip-Hop,” with BigXthaPlug featuring Jay Jones, ranks the highest at #8.

Earlier this week, Tha Carter VI debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200, behind country singer Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

