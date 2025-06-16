Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter VI' debuts at #2 on the 'Billboard' 200

Lil Wayne has debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 with his latest album, Tha Carter VI. Following the release of the deluxe version days after the original, the project earned 108,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the tracking week ending June 12.

It's Wayne's 13th top-10 track on the Billboard 200; it also debuts at #2 and #3 on the Top Streaming Albums and Top Album Sales lists, respectively.

Still, the album has been met with mixed reviews, prompting Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter to defend him.

"Tha Carter VI is trash? That's fine, that's what you want to say," Reginae said during a recent livestream. "This is what I [hate] about you kids. The fact that y'all can't get on TikTok and do a little dance for it? That don't mean that it's trash, babe. OK?"

"My dad was talking real s***," she continued. "It's stuff on that album that you can hear in [NBA] 2K, in games, at f****** malls, at all types of stuff. It's universal, my love. Y'all need to take y'all's minds out of the TikTok world and get to the real bag."

Reginae said her dad "is a lyricist," before referencing a lyric from Wayne's song “6 Foot 7 Foot." "If you can’t understand it, please move in silence like the ‘G’ in lasagna and get the f*** out of here," she said. "Thanks."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.