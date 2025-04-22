Lil Wayne headlining first MSG show in honor of 'Tha Carter VI''s release

Lil Wayne has planned a special celebration for the upcoming release of his highly anticipated album, Tha Carter VI. He'll be headlining his first-ever show at Madison Square Garden on release day. The event will double as an opportunity for fans to get an exclusive listen to the new album live.

Artist presales kick off Wednesday, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Wayne first announced the release date for Tha Carter VI via a Cetaphil Super Bowl commercial and later confirmed the date in a social media post. The final installment of Tha Carter series, it will arrive seven years after Tha Carter V's release in 2018 and is now available for fans to preorder.

"From reshaping mixtape culture to birthing a generation of rap superstars, Tha Carter legacy is untouchable," reads a blurb on the preorder website. "Now, Wayne is back to remind the world why he's the greatest rapper alive."

