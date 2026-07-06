Lil Wayne explains why he missed tour opener in Maine

Lil Wayne performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Wondering why Lil Wayne missed the opening date of his 20+ Years of Carter Classics tour? He explained the reason during a recent livestream.

Wayne missed the kickoff date of the tour in Maine, with fans learning he wouldn't be performing after 2 Chainz took the stage. He also reportedly arrived two hours late to his show in Gilford, New Hampshire.

"Bangor, Maine, I gotta motherf***** apologize to you personally again for real, for real. Sorry for missing that show the other night," he said. "Listen, I have epilepsy and I have seizures, right? Thank God I haven’t had a seizure in years, but seizures have triggers. The trigger to my seizures are bad migraines."

Wayne continued, "I had a bad migraine that night. It was recommended that I don’t get in the air. I still was tryna get on the motherf***** and still was tryna get on the plane to come rock with ya, but again it was recommended that I don’t get on the plane because they didn’t want an event to happen while I’m in the air."

He added, "Hopefully you can understand that, but guess what? July 28. I’ll be there."

Wayne also revealed during the livestream he's no longer engaged. "I know I don’t give y'all a lot of content, especially a lot of personal content but I would like to clear something up," he said of the breakup. "I considered I don’t want to be such a burden to such an amazing person."

Wayne's next show is July 16 in Des Moines, Iowa.

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