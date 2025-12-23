Lil Uzi Vert is a fashion designer in 'What You Saying' music video

Lil Uzi Vert taps into the fashion world with the new music video for single "What You Saying."

Taking on the role of a fashion designer, Uzi is captured creating designs and dancing in a design studio, which appears to be backstage at a fashion show. Making cameos are the who's who of the fashion world, including Marc Jacobs, Law Roach and model Adriana Lima.

Speaking to Vogue, Uzi shares the video, directed by Charlotte Wales, "was born out of a conversation that I had with [designer] Ava [Nirui] where I expressed an interest in including a mock 'Fashion TV'-style runway show."

"We thought it would be cool to imagine an alternate universe where instead of me being a beloved rapper, I am a beloved fashion designer," Uzi explained. "It makes sense for me to have a music video inspired by the world of fashion, as I have always been an avid fashion fan and collector from a very young age."

"I thought it was important to include archival references to fashion designers I am a fan of, like Martin Margiela, Marc Jacobs, and Karl Lagerfeld in both the storyline and in the wardrobe," adds Uzi, who is generally "finding ways to pay my respects to fashion and the brands I like through my visuals and also my music."

Uzi previously paid homage to Chanel in the video for "Chanel Boy." The video for "What You Saying" is now available to stream on YouTube.

