Lil Baby and GloRilla release 'Redbone' music video

Lil Baby and GloRilla team up for their new music video for "Redbone," off Baby's latest album, WHAM.

The video finds Baby getting raunchy with a group of scantily clad women at a pool party, with clips of him and GloRilla performing their respective bars in a red-lit room.

"They did not stop makin' bad b****** when they made you (On God)/ Redbone, slim thick s***, she only twenty-two (True story)," Baby raps on the song.

The "Redbone" music video, now on YouTube, arrives as Baby celebrates the fifth anniversary of his album My Turn with a special vinyl release. A blue jay-colored vinyl is available on Baby's webstore, while a tangerine-colored vinyl is being sold in retail stores.

Fans can purchase the commemorative My Turn vinyl at shop.iamlilbaby.com.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

