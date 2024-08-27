Lil Baby arrested in Las Vegas for carrying a concealed weapon

Lil Baby was arrested in Las Vegas on Aug. 26, ABC News can confirm.

According to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, the rapper was arrested around 5 a.m. on South Las Vegas Boulevard and charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. TMZ, which was the first to confirm the arrest, reported that he's since been released in lieu of $5,000 bail.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, the rapper's attorneys noted that he has a valid permit to carry a concealed weapon in Georgia, but that state's permits are not recognized by the state of Nevada.

Lil Baby recently posted on Instagram that his next album is "80% Done." When it arrives, it'll be the follow-up to 2022's It's Only Me.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.