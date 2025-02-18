Lil Baby announces WHAM World Tour

Lil Baby is going around the world for a tour supporting his latest album, WHAM. The WHAM World Tour will visit cities including Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Miami, Brooklyn and LA from June 3 to Oct. 16.

BigXthaPlug, NLE Choppa and Loe Shimmy will join him for the North American leg; BigXthaPlug will also accompany Baby for shows in Australia and New Zealand.

Tickets for the Wham World Tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at whamtour.com, with presales available as early as Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Details on VIP packages and other information can also be found on the website.

WHAM [Who Hard As Me] dropped on Jan. 3 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It is his fourth chart-topping album in the U.S.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.