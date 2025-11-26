Lil Baby announces 'The Leaks' release date, drops 'Middle of the Summer'

Lil Baby's The Leaks project will be arriving sooner than you think. In an Instagram post Wednesday, he announced it will be dropping on his 31st birthday, Dec. 3.

"I’m Dropping 'The Leaks' next week for my birthday 12/3 to celebrate with the fans who kept these leaks & snippets alive," he wrote in the caption. The album is now available to presave.

The Leaks serves as a gift to Lil Baby fans. It contains "full versions of previously teased snippets and leaked songs that have circulated online over the years," a press release says. The album was originally set for an Aug. 15 release but was pushed back a few times.

The news of its updated release date arrives on Wham Wednesdays, a series that sees Lil Baby drop a new song and accompanying video every week through the end of 2025. His latest contribution, "Middle of Summer," is now available for fans to stream.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.