Lil Baby announces 'The Leaks' release date, drops 'Middle of the Summer'

'The Leaks' album cover (Quality Control Music/Motown)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Lil Baby's The Leaks project will be arriving sooner than you think. In an Instagram post Wednesday, he announced it will be dropping on his 31st birthday, Dec. 3.

"I’m Dropping 'The Leaks' next week for my birthday 12/3 to celebrate with the fans who kept these leaks & snippets alive," he wrote in the caption. The album is now available to presave.

The Leaks serves as a gift to Lil Baby fans. It contains "full versions of previously teased snippets and leaked songs that have circulated online over the years," a press release says. The album was originally set for an Aug. 15 release but was pushed back a few times.

The news of its updated release date arrives on Wham Wednesdays, a series that sees Lil Baby drop a new song and accompanying video every week through the end of 2025. His latest contribution, "Middle of Summer," is now available for fans to stream.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!