Leon Thomas named headliner of 'Billboard''s Hip-Hop/R&B LIVE concert

Leon Thomas may be a dog, may be a mutt, but he's also the headliner of Billboard's Hip-Hop/R&B LIVE concert. He'll take the stage at New York City's Webster Hall on Sept. 5 for a free show sponsored by State Farm and featuring performances by Gelo, Ravyn Lenae and Odeal. There will also be activations like a photo booth and a printing station for T-shirts.

"Billboard has always been at the forefront of recognizing and promoting emerging talent," said Billboard CEO Mike Van in a statement. "This concert is a testament to the vibrant future of hip-hop and R&B and our commitment to celebrating artists who are shaping the music landscape."

Fans can now RSVP for the show at the Billboard Hip-Hop LIVE website.

News of Leon's headlining gig arrives days after he received his flowers from Ty Dolla $ign, who deemed him the king of R&B at the Wireless Festival 2025.

"He's the easiest artist I've worked with —ever in life," he told Billboard. "He's the new example of what an artist should be, in my eyes."

