Leon Thomas and Dylan Sinclair honor 30 years of D'Angelo's 'Brown Sugar' with Amazon Music Originals cover

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Amazon Music brought together Leon Thomas and Dylan Sinclair for an Amazon Music Originals cover celebrating the 30th anniversary of D'Angelo's "Brown Sugar."

“There are few tracks more important than D’Angelo’s ‘Brown Sugar.’ I’ve always been inspired by the song, and it was a true honor to pay tribute to it," Leon says. "Collaborating with Dylan on this made it all the more special.”

Dylan adds that the experience of honoring the special song in their own way "is something I'll never forget."

Leon and Dylan's "Brown Sugar" cover is the latest drop from Rotation, the Black music brand from Amazon Music. Rotation is debuting new Amazon Music Originals songs from Black artists throughout the month of June in honor of Black Music Month.

