Lead single of Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter VI' featured in NBA Finals commercial

Lil Wayne has previewed the lead single to his Tha Carter VI album ahead of its release. Titled "The Days," the song is with U2 frontman Bono and finds Wayne reflecting on his life. It's featured in an ad promoting the NBA Finals, which kick off Thursday between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers.

"Basketball's been in my blood since day one, so to team up with ESPN less than 24 hours before the drop of Tha Carter VI for the NBA Finals is an incredible honor," Wayne says, per Rolling Stone. "My music and the NBA are vibin' on the same frequency because it's perfect timing for fans to hear Tha Carter VI on the game's grandest stage."

Tha Carter VI will arrive on streaming platforms June 6, the same day as Wayne's show at Madison Square Garden, which will feature an exclusive first live performance of the album.

Wayne will then celebrate the entire Tha Carter series on a 34-city tour honoring over 20 years of Tha Carter classics. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.