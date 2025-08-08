Latto releases 'Chicken Grease' video as 'Sugar Honey Iced Tea' turns 1

RCA Records
By ABC Audio

Latto released her third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, one year ago, so she's celebrating with the release of her new video for "Chicken Grease."

The video captures Latto as she enjoys her life, riding ATVs, getting pedicures and hanging by the pool, among other things. Pictured are her shorts from the Apple Bottom brand, which she teamed with for an exclusive collection honoring the one-year anniversary of Sugar Honey Iced Tea.

The line pulls from the Y2K era and features custom pieces that blend the Southern heat with street chic,  representing her style.

"Apple Bottoms was a staple in the culture. Every 'it girl' had a pair. Now it's my turn to bring that feeling back — but louder," says Latto in a statement. "This collection is for the women who want to be seen, who move with confidence, and who don't apologize for having curves or opinions."

Latto has also dropped a limited-edition vinyl commemorating Sugar Honey Iced Tea, now available on her website.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

