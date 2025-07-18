Klay Thompson says he was honored to support Megan Thee Stallion at inaugural gala

Megan Thee Stallion loves boyfriend Klay Thompson's kindness, and it appears he admires that same quality in her. Speaking to US Weekly on the red carpet of Meg's inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation gala, he shared that he was honored to support the rapper while highlighting her generosity and influence on others.

“Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world," Klay said. "This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create a foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side.”

He said he would have loved to meet Meg's parents, Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete, after whom her foundation is named.

“I know both of them would be so proud of their only daughter because of what—not only what she’s been able to accomplish, what she’s also going to continue to do," Klay said. "She has never been put in a box or allowed herself to be in a box."

Megan announced that the gala raised over $1.2 million to further the foundation's work, which includes providing resources to women and children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston and around the world, with a focus on education, housing, health and wellness, and community goodwill.

