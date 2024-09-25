Kim Porter's kids slam "hurtful and false" rumors about their late mother

Kim Porter's four children are slamming rumors about their late mother amid their father Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest.

"We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs' relationship, as well as about our mom's tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out," Quincy Brown, Christian "King" Combs, and twins Jessie James Combs and D'Lila Star Combs said in a statement shared to Instagram Tuesday. "Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Additionally, please understand that any so-called 'friend' speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart."

They also addressed claims about the cause of Porter's death at age 47 in November 2018, an event they said "shattered" their lives.

"She was our world, and nothing has been the same since she passed," they wrote. "While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play. Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day."

They added, "We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives. Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories."

Porter's children ended by asking for everyone to "please respect" their mother and "hold her legacy in high regard so that she may rest in peace."

Diddy's arrest wasn't specifically mentioned in the statement.

