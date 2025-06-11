Killer Mike serving as Atlanta celebrity ambassador for 2026 World Cup

Killer Mike is known to represent the city of Atlanta, and now, according to Rolling Stone, he'll being doing so at the 2026 World Cup.

“I’m looking forward to FIFA coming here, because I know the city is going to progress and grow and never be the same again. This reminds me of when the Olympics came in the Nineties and how it grew the city," he said. "I want kids in Atlanta to understand that there’s nothing in the world that you can want to do that you can’t do right from Atlanta.”

Mike considers himself a "casual watcher" of soccer, noting Brazilian soccer legend Pelé was his introduction to the sport.

He adds that while his teachers made it a point to show him that "Black people were not just in the United States," there is a lot more representation serving as examples for the kids of this generation.

“Sports can be a great unifier, but I have seen soccer really genuinely unite at different ethnicities and give kids a bigger worldview, because all the biggest and baddest stars are outside the United States,” Mike shares.

“A lot of times, people think sports is just about male machismo, but really it’s family,” he adds. “I’m encouraged by soccer growing in Atlanta and the fever people have for Atlanta United and the greater game. Atlanta is an international city.”

Mexico, the U.S. and Canada will host the FIFA World Cup next year.

