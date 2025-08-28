Kid Cudi talks curbing his marijuana use: 'I was really abusing it'

Kid Cudi performs live on stage during Rock en Seine music festival at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud on August 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images For ABA)

Kid Cudi is opening up about his marijuana use.

In a new interview with People, the rapper says writing his memoir, Cudi: The Memoir, prompted him to reflect on how much he was smoking, which led to him going to rehab again in November.

"I just was in this place where I was abusing it," Cud tells the mag. "I was really abusing it. I was smoking maybe 15 blunts a day, wake up in the mornings, get high. It truly ruled my life."

He quit smoking entirely for two months, then decided to start again in a healthier way.

"And now I just get after it at night or on the weekends when I have the free time and I'm just relaxing, but I'm not smoking nowhere near as much weed as I was smoking before," he says.

Cudi adds that his relationship with weed has changed “in a major way” and now he’s “more interested in being sober a lot more and being more present."

Cudi: The Memoir is out now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.