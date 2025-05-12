Kid Cudi says he's directing, starring in own horror-romance film: 'Finally stepping into this new chapter'

Kid Cudi is continuing to build on his Hollywood experience, as he's set to direct and star in his own horror-romance film titled When The Light Dies. In a post on social platform X Saturday, he wrote, "Ive been wanting to direct movies ever since I was a kid, and im finally stepping into this new chapter. Im goin to make a page on IG thats dedicated to bringing u in on the journey. Ive been doing test shoots, trying diff lighting techniques and trying diff lenses, and I wanna give u guys access to my mind. Who's joining the journey?"

Cudi's career journey also includes the recent release of his song "Neverland," which is intended to accompany a short film premiering at the Tribeca Festival in June. He has also announced an Aug. 5 release date for his life story, Cudi: The Memoir.

"I cannot wait for u guys to read it. Its filled w so much about my journey from my first memory to turning 40. Life lessons, the rager period of my life, and fighting my demons. All the way to the present, where happiness has found me," he wrote on Instagram. "I hope this book does what my music does for u and gives u guidance and hope that u will make it through those difficult times. AND, this is my debut of my artwork!"

"I hope u guys like the vibes. There will be more pictures of my paintings in the book, as well as pictures from childhood all the way to my years in the business and all the things I've accomplished," Cudi teased. "Get ready, you'll all understand me a lot more after this. LOVE YALL MAN!!"

