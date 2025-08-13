Kid Cudi says he 'hated every minute of' testifying in Diddy's sex trafficking, racketeering trial

Kid Cudi was one of the people who testified in support of Cassie during Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial, but apparently he didn't want to do it. While a guest on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, he explained how he ended up as a witness in the trial.

"At first they asked, I said no. They asked again, I said no. Then I got subpoenad, and I was like, 'F***. S***. No," Cudi recalled. "I hated every minute of it. Like, I did not want to do it. But then I thought about, when I was up there, you know, I'm here to support Cassie and, you know, Cassie is my friend, and I love her and I wanna see her do well."

"I've always just wanted to see her, you know, thrive and, and do well and be happy, because I know she was living a nightmare. And I just was there to support her," Cudi continued. "That's what kind of gave me peace with it when I sat down in that chair, it was just about ... 'Oh man, I gotta, like, hold homegirl down' and like, you know, look out for her."

Cudi's testimony included his recollection of the time he learned Diddy had allegedly broken into his home and lit his car on fire — a moment Kudi admits he "had a hard time understanding" was true.

"I was like, 'Am I in a movie? What the f*** is going on?'" he said. "I just thought about it as like, just some wild s*** that happened in my rock 'n' roll life."

Diddy was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges but was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

