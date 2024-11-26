Khalid denies ex's allegations of drug use, paying for sex: 'It's the other way around'

Khalid came out as gay over the weekend after being outed by an ex, who also claimed the singer uses drugs and hires sex workers. He denied the allegations Monday when he took to Instagram Live.

“I just wanted to come on and address some things so we can leave it in the past,” Khalid said. “I know I don’t have to, but I feel like it is important for me to speak my side of the situation.”

During his Instagram Live broadcast, he said it's been a while since he spoke to ex Hugo Almonte and doesn't understand "why he did it."

"I don't know what's going on with him. Mental health is real, but I haven't even had a conversation or seen this dude in four years," he said.

Khalid then denied Almonte's allegations that he's had pink cocaine and paid for sex, and accused Almonte of breaking into his house.

“It’s triggering seeing a few comments of painting me as if I’m just some manipulative abuser. It’s just crazy to me. ... It’s triggering because it’s the other way around," Khalid said. "That’s what hurts the most. ... All of this is definitely frustrating.”

Khalid's update comes after Almonte shared a few tweets about a "gay R&B singer" who "tried to set me up and lie that I broke into his house," before posting a photo of him and Khalid. He told Rolling Stone his goal was to "share how [Khalid] tried to use his power to silence me because I simply ended our relationship."

Khalid followed up with a rainbow flag, adding, "There yall go. next topic please lol."

"I got outted and the world still continues to turn," he later wrote. "I am not ashamed of my sexuality!...I am okay with me."

