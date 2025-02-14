Kelly Rowland, Method Man to star in Amazon MGM Studios rom-com, 'Relationship Goals'

Kelly Rowland has landed a starring role opposite Method Man in a new Amazon MGM Studios rom-com, according to Deadline. Based on Michael Todd's New York Times bestseller Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex, the film is about the search for eternal love and maintaining a healthy relationship throughout courtship.

Rowland, who previously starred in Netflix's Mea Culpa, will also serve as one of the executive producers. Linda Mendoza will direct the film, written by Laura Lekkos, with contributions from Michael Elliot and Cory Tynan.

"I. AM. SO. EXCITED.," Kelly wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of the Deadline article.

The news of her role in Relationship Goals, also starring Robin Thede and Annie Gonzalez, arrives on the week of her 44th birthday, which she celebrated Tuesday with a candlelit dinner. Destiny's Child sisters Beyoncé and Michelle Williams were in attendance.

"THANK YOU ALL FOR THE BIRTHDAY LOVE, I took it all in and felt overwhelmingly BLESSED and seen by God!" Kelly wrote on IG. "He has truly smiled on me!! I am grateful for all the love around me! Every person who took the time, to send me B-Day love, I thank you, from the bottom of my heart!!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.