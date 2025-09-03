Kelly Clarkson's talk show to return Sept. 29

Despite her recent family tragedy, Kelly Clarkson will be front and center when the seventh season of her award-winning talk show premieres in September.

The Kelly Clarkson Show will kick off Sept. 29 from the show's New York City headquarters, with show tapings beginning Sept. 8. This season's guests will include Lionel Richie, Colin Farrell, Julia Roberts, Sylvester Stallone, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Reese Witherspoon, Emily Blunt and Scarlett Johansson.

Additionally, the season 7 premiere week will spotlight the heroes who rescued campers from the flood in Texas in July.

While Kelly's show has been off for the summer, she hasn't been absent from our screens. Her Kelly Clarkson: Songs & Stories four-part special, which features her chatting and singing with musicians like Jonas Brothers and Teddy Swims, began airing on NBC in August.

Kelly, whose former husband Brandon Blackstock, the father of her children, died of cancer on Aug. 7, is also set to return to The Voice in the spring of 2026.

