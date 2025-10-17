Kate Hudson covers The Band's holiday classic 'Christmas Must Be Tonight'

In addition to being an Oscar-nominated actress, Kate Hudson is a singer who released her debut album, Glorious, in 2024. Now she's dropped a holiday single that finds her covering a Christmas rock classic.

Hudson recorded The Band's song "Christmas Must Be Tonight," which originally appeared on their 1977 album, Islands. It was their last album to feature the group's original lineup. It was written by The Band's guitarist, Robbie Robertson, and was partly inspired by the birth of his son. He later recorded a solo version for the soundtrack of the 1988 Bill Murray movie Scrooged.

"When you speak of The Band, you are speaking directly to the heart, soul and backbone of rock’s roots,” Hudson says in a statement, calling the group's music "organic," "breathtaking" and "real." She adds, "It was an honor to re-record it.”

