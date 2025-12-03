Judge dismisses defamation ruling for blogger in Megan Thee Stallion lawsuit

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2024 Planned Parenthood Of Greater New York Gala, April 16, 2024, in New York. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

A judge dismissed a jury's verdict on Tuesday, holding social media commentator and blogger Milagro Cooper liable for defamation in a lawsuit filed by Megan Thee Stallion in October 2024.

Cooper was found liable for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and promotion of an altered sexual depiction by a Miami jury on Monday, but Chief U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga dismissed the defamation ruling because the plaintiff did not serve the media defendant with a legal notice before filing the suit, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

“As a condition precedent to a defamation suit, section 770.01, Florida Statutes, requires a plaintiff to serve a media defendant with written notice specifying the alleged false or defamatory statements at least five days before filing a complaint,” Altonaga stated in her final judgment.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, testified during the trial in November that Cooper, who is known on social media as blogger Milagro Gramz, participated in a targeted and coordinated social media campaign to harass, intimidate and defame her.

Pete alleged Cooper was a "paid surrogate" for rapper Tory Lanez and spread lies on his behalf. Lanez was convicted of shooting and injuring Pete in a July 2020 incident.

The judge decreased the damages Cooper owes Pete from $75,000 to $59,000, according to legal documents. Altonaga upheld the other two counts of intentional infliction of emotional distress and promotion of an altered sexual depiction.

"Cooper ultimately prevailed on Ms. Pete’s leading accusation, defamation, and the jury awarded a nominal amount of damages compared to millions of dollars Ms. Pete demanded from Ms. Cooper throughout the course of the litigation," Cooper's attorney said in a statement on Wednesday obtained by ABC News.

Pete’s attorneys said in a statement obtained by ABC News after the jury’s verdict on Monday that Cooper is also required to cover costs for the rapper’s legal bills.

“Request for costs and fees shall not be submitted until after any post-trial motions are decided or an appeal is concluded, whichever occurs later,” the judge stated in her final judgment.

ABC News has reached out to Pete's attorneys, but requests for comments were not immediately returned.

