John Legend performs 'Used to Love' with Black Thought, The Roots on 'The Tonight Show'

John Legend appeared as the guest and musical act on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night. He took the stage for a performance of "Used to Love U" and was joined by Black Thought, with The Roots serving as the backing band and a choir dressed in black worship robes.

"Used to Love U" appeared on John's debut album, Get Lifted, which he's celebrating with a 20th anniversary edition and tour that kicks off in May. While discussing the news on the show, he shared one of his favorite memories of his early career: playing piano on The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

According to John, he was a student at the University of Pennsylvania when a friend from a church choir invited him to the studio where Lauryn was working on the album.

"I get on the piano just to show her what I could do. It was like a mini-audition," said John, adding that Hill later suggested he play the piano on "Everything is Everything."

Though he wasn't sure he'd make the final cut, he received a call from Columbia Records asking him how to spell his name for the album credits and how much he wanted to be paid. John said he reached out to a friend who had been interning in the music business, who suggested he ask for $500. The feature ended up being John's "claim to fame at school."

John and Lauryn would later work together on a remix to his Get Lifted cut "So High," which has been released on the anniversary edition of the album.

