John Legend, Nas, Tyler, The Creator and more featured on Clipse's new album, 'Let God Sort 'Em Out'

July has officially begun, which means Clipse will soon drop their highly anticipated new album. While speaking to designer Jerry Lorenzo for Spotify's Countdown To series, they revealed the features that made the cut: Kendrick Lamar, John Legend, The-Dream, Stove God Cooks, Ab-Liva, Nas and Tyler, The Creator.

Pusha T described to Billboard how the features with Nas and Tyler came together, noting he thought of Nas after Pharrell mad a change to the beat of the album's title track.

"When I heard it, I was like, 'Nah, this is Nas' beat. This s*** sounds like Nas.' I sent it to him with the vocals, and he was like, 'Oh my God, this is mine. I get this?' He was all in," Pusha T recalled to Billboard. "He called me three or four times with different edits to his verse. Before he laid it down. He was writing it in real time over days."

As for the collaboration with Tyler, he says that actually took place in the studio. "He kept begging me for this one song he wanted to hear. I was like, 'All right, I need for you to get on this album.' He was like, 'Okay, send me whatever records,'" Push told the mag. He added that though Tyler was on tour, he had a setup that allowed him to record and "went crazy" with his contribution.

Malice also shared a few words on what it was like to work with Pharrell again, calling it comfortable, nostalgic and inspiring. He says Pharrell's high-level production "makes you want to dig deep and come with the best lyrics to complement."

Clipse's new album, Let God Sort 'Em Out, arrives on July 11.

