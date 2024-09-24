Joey Bada$$ named fall artist in residence at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts

Joey Bada$$ has been named the fall 2024 artist in residence at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, making him the youngest ever in this position.

He's been tasked with the role of conducting master classes and lectures and hosting Q&As about songwriting, the business of music publishing, and film and television, among other things.

“I’m honored and humbled to be invited to be the Artist-In-Residence at Clive Davis Institute at NYU,” Joey says in a statement. “I’m excited to share my experience and knowledge with the students and am certain that I will learn a lot from them as well. I am committed to building community across sectors and this is another beautiful step in that journey.”

He joins past AIRS, including Pharrell Williams, Dawn Richard and Swizz Beatz, as well as fellow NYU student Eve.

She kicked off a yearlong residency as the 2024-25 Scholar-in-Residence at NYU’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, in which she'll have meetings, visit classrooms, and talk to students and staff about her career and the music industry.

“I want people to get an understanding of who I am as a person outside of music,” Eve says. “I am looking forward to getting to know the community, and meeting in intimate settings to give students a chance to ask me anything they want to ask.”

