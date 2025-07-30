Joey Bada$$ gripes about label while announcing delay of upcoming album

Joey Bada$$ is Lonely at the Top, and he seemingly feels the same way about his label. Taking to Instagram Tuesday night, he announced his new album has been delayed, allegedly because of Columbia Records.

“My s*** got pushed back because the label pushed my s*** back,” he said. “My album is signed, sealed, and delivered over a month ago. This ain’t ‘cause of no sample clearances. This ain’t ‘cause of no features. This ain’t ‘cause of no clashing with another artist on the date."

Joey said his label is also the reason he has been releasing most of his singles on YouTube.

“I’m signed to Columbia records but for the longest time I just ain’t been f****** with them,” he shared. “All they do is get in my way. They really don’t f****** contribute to nothing, especially this year."

"I’m not sure if y’all know this but all of my releases have been on YouTube. And It’s been that way because I ain’t got time to wait on nobody, bro," he continued. "I’m way too f****** independent-minded and self-sufficient to sit around and wait for people who is not getting in line with the vision.”

Joey says he's giving his label a few days "to straighten up," or he'll release the album on YouTube.

"That’s me being generous," he said. "Columbia Records, y’all got ’til Monday to straighten up.”

Lonely at the Top was originally set to drop Aug. 1; it's not clear what the new release date is.

