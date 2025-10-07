J.I.D celebrates Atlanta roller skating culture in 'Sk8' music video

J.I.D released the official music video for his track "Sk8," filmed at legendary roller rinks in his hometown of Atlanta.

The video celebrates the roller skating culture and community in the city, and features cameos from Atlanta stars Jermaine Dupri, Jasper, Queen Flip and more. Ciara and Earthgang, who are actually on the record, also appear in the Maya Table-directed visual.

"Sk8" is one of 15 tracks on J.I.D's latest album, God Does Like Ugly. He's set to tour the album on a global headlining trek that kicks off Oct. 15 in Virginia Beach and will see him perform at some of the biggest venues of his career, a press release states. Young Nudy will join him as a special guest on all U.S. dates.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

